Ukrainian sailors allowed to leave country for work.
August 27, 2022 2:52 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Aug. 27 that men of draft age who are employed as crew members at sea and river ships will be allowed to go abroad to get to their places of work. Same rules apply to students (cadets) who have to undergo practical training on a ship. Sailors will have to get a permission to cross the border from their local conscription offices.
