Ukrainian parliament votes to impose moratorium on tariff increases for gas, water, heating during martial law
July 29, 2022 1:07 pm
According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Voice Party, 260 lawmakers on July 29 adopted a law to ban any increase of tariffs on heat, distribution of natural gas, and hot water supply in Ukraine during martial law. According to Zhelezniak, the moratorium will be in effect during martial law and six months following its end.