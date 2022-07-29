Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian parliament votes to impose moratorium on tariff increases for gas, water, heating during martial law

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 1:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Voice Party, 260 lawmakers on July 29 adopted a law to ban any increase of tariffs on heat, distribution of natural gas, and hot water supply in Ukraine during martial law. According to Zhelezniak, the moratorium will be in effect during martial law and six months following its end. 

