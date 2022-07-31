Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian Navy slams Russia's accusation of drone strike on Sevastopol.

July 31, 2022 2:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The alleged attack is Russia's "invented excuse" to cancel its Black Sea Fleet Day parade, Ukraine's Navy said in a statement. Earlier, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev told Russian media that a Ukrainian drone attacked the local headquarters of the Russian fleet on July 31. "With such statements, the enemy recognizes his air defense inadequate and puts under even greater doubt the fate of the Crimean Bridge," the statement read, implying that the Crimean Bridge connecting the annexed Crimea and Russia can be targeted by Ukraine.

