Ukrainian MPs, foreign journalists come under fire in eastern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
February 19, 2022 7:24 pm
The group visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine came under shelling and had to take shelter. The journalists came from CNN, Fox News, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Voice of America, and other media. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and head of the Servant of the People parliament faction David Arakhamiya were with the group. There were no casualties.