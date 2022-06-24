Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian MP detained in Moldova at Belarus request.

June 5, 2022 9:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Moldova border guards have detained Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Yakovenko who has been put on the Interpol wanted list by Belarus, Deschide news site reported on June 5. Belarus authorities accuse Yakovenko of "bribery and corruption" and have requested his extradition. Yakovenko was elected in 2019 as a representative of the Batkivshchyna party in Donetsk Oblast. He is currently nonpartisan.

