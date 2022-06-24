Ukrainian military shuts down Russian drone in Black Sea
June 4, 2022 3:40 pm
Odesa city council, citing Ukraine’s Operational Command South, reported that Ukraine shut down a Russian intelligence drone Forpost in the Black Sea. According to media reports, the Forpost drone is estimated at about $7 million. The General Staff earlier said that Russian forces are facing a shortage of drones and they have started using the ones owned by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.