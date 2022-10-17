Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 20, 2022 10:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Air Force Command said that the Su-25 aircraft was shot down in Kherson Oblast, while the Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast on Sept. 20. 

