Ukrainian military destroys Russian Grad missile launcher, field ammunition depots.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 29, 2022 5:15 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reports on June 28 that fighting continues in southern Ukraine with Russia continuing long range artillery and air strikes on military and civilian targets. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has lost at least 22 soldiers on the southern frontlines, two field ammunition depots, three armored vehicles and five other military vehicles.