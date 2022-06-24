Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian marines defending Mariupol ask world leaders to evacuate people from Azovstal, say hours could be left.

April 20, 2022 9:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Speaking in a video message, the commander of the 36th separate marine brigade Serhiy Volynskyi said that Russians were outnumbering Ukrainian defenders 10 to one and there are only a few days, if not hours, to save people sheltering in the Azovstal steel plant amid heavy bombardment. According to the commander, 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians are at the plant. "This could be the last appeal of our lives," he said.

