Speaking in a video message, the commander of the 36th separate marine brigade Serhiy Volynskyi said that Russians were outnumbering Ukrainian defenders 10 to one and there are only a few days, if not hours, to save people sheltering in the Azovstal steel plant amid heavy bombardment. According to the commander, 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians are at the plant. "This could be the last appeal of our lives," he said.