Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkrainian journalist kidnapped in Kherson Oblast's occupied Nova Kakhovka.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 3, 2022 9:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian occupiers searched through the apartment of Oleksandr Gunko, the 69-year-old chief editor of a local publication, confiscated his phone and other devices, and illegally detained him, according to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine. His publication Nova Kakhovka City had previously received a proposal letter from the Russian occupiers to cover events "correctly."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok