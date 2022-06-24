Ukrainian journalist kidnapped in Kherson Oblast's occupied Nova Kakhovka.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 3, 2022 9:17 pm
Russian occupiers searched through the apartment of Oleksandr Gunko, the 69-year-old chief editor of a local publication, confiscated his phone and other devices, and illegally detained him, according to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine. His publication Nova Kakhovka City had previously received a proposal letter from the Russian occupiers to cover events "correctly."