Ukrainian intelligence: Russia looks to buy Soviet-era munitions from Tajikistan.
September 13, 2022 12:08 pm
Russia had requested to buy 220mm Uragan rockets and 203mm shells for the Pion self-propelled artillery system, as well as other equipment, according to the Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. It also alleged that retired Tajik military personal were being offered to sign contracts to fight for the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.
