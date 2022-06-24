Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian General Krasylnykov: We expected Russians to launch invasion from Donbas.

June 4, 2022 1:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Dmytro Krasylnykov, the commander of Ukraine’s "North" Operational Command, the Ukrainian military thought that Russia would begin its full-scale invasion from the Russian-occupied territories of the Donbas. “Until the end, we believed that our enemy would not begin a large-scale invasion on all fronts, all lines. We hoped for the best, but prepared for the worst,” he added.

