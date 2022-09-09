A photo of soldiers posing with a Ukrainian flag near the entrance sign to the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, has been circulating on social media on Sept. 9. Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think-tank monitoring the war in Ukraine, said that Kyiv's forces would likely capture Kupiansk within 72 hours. On Sept. 8, Ukraine's military liberated the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast shortly after launching a surprise counteroffensive in the northeastern Ukrainian region.