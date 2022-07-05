Ukrainian FM Kuleba urges partners to restrict Russia's access to maritime transportation
July 5, 2022 12:23 pm
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on July 5 "Russia’s export-oriented economy relies heavily on maritime transportation provided by foreign fleets. I urge partners: restrict Russia’s access to their services and deplete Putin’s war machine. After all, what Russia really exports to the world today is death, crisis, and lies."