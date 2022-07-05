Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 5, 2022

externalUkrainian FM Kuleba urges partners to restrict Russia's access to maritime transportation

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 12:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on July 5 "Russia’s export-oriented economy relies heavily on maritime transportation provided by foreign fleets. I urge partners: restrict Russia’s access to their services and deplete Putin’s war machine. After all, what Russia really exports to the world today is death, crisis, and lies." 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok