Ukrainian embassy: Russia funds anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 7:52 pm
According to Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel, such demonstrations took place in Haifa, Netanya, and in front of the embassy in Tel Aviv. "We are not shocked or surprised to see Russian funding directed at misleading the Israeli public," said Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk, adding that, nevertheless, the majority of the Israeli public supports Ukraine.