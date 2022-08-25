Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian court jails official for 12 years on charges of spying for Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 6:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Security Service (SBU) said that an official at the Cabinet's secretariat had been charged with high treason for transferring information about Ukraine's defense capabilities, the state border, and the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Russia's Federal Security Service paid the official $2,000 to $15,000 per assignment, the SBU said.

