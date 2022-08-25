Ukrainian court jails official for 12 years on charges of spying for Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 6:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Security Service (SBU) said that an official at the Cabinet's secretariat had been charged with high treason for transferring information about Ukraine's defense capabilities, the state border, and the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Russia's Federal Security Service paid the official $2,000 to $15,000 per assignment, the SBU said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.