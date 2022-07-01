Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 1, 2022 3:07 pm
Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko welcomed the decision: “Victory in the war for borscht is ours.” Last year Ukrainian chef Evhen Klopotenko tried to convince the authorities to put borscht, a traditional Ukrainian soup, forward for nomination but this caused controversy as in many places it is perceived as a Russian soup. “A lot of things have been taken away from Ukraine, but they will not take our borscht,” he said then.  

