externalUkrainian artist's painting sells for $120,000, part of proceeds to go to military.

June 4, 2022 9:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A painting by Ukrainian artist Ivan Marchuk was sold at a charity auction Art Can Help organized by Kyiv-based Goldens auction house for $120,000. Come Back Alive charity, a partner in the auction, said this is a record sum for a painting by a living Ukrainian artist sold at a local auction. Half of the money raised from Marchuk's painting and 26 other art objects will be donated to Come Back Alive.

