Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the UN Security Council meeting on April 19, that more than 500,000 Ukrainians were "forcibly transferred" to Russia, including 121,000 children. According to Kyslytsya, citizens of Ukraine are sent to Russia's "economically depressed regions," in particular, the northern regions and the island of Sakhalin. He said they receive documents banning them from leaving Russia for two years.