externalUkraine's state defense company signs cooperation agreement with Danish defense association

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 11:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukroboronprom said on Aug. 10 that the agreement is expected to help strengthen Ukraine's defense capability with the Danish Defence and Security Industries Association, represented by 18 major defense companies. "We are talking about possible cooperation in the areas of unmanned and marine systems, cyber defense, potential industrial cooperation," the statement said.

