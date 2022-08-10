Ukraine's state defense company signs cooperation agreement with Danish defense association
This item is part of our running news digest
August 10, 2022
Ukroboronprom said on Aug. 10 that the agreement is expected to help strengthen Ukraine's defense capability with the Danish Defence and Security Industries Association, represented by 18 major defense companies. "We are talking about possible cooperation in the areas of unmanned and marine systems, cyber defense, potential industrial cooperation," the statement said.