Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the extended curfew will last from 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 until 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 25. Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsya, canceled all regional trains in the greater Kharkiv area on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, but long-distance trains to the city "will provide critically needed transportation in the region."