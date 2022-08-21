Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 4:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the extended curfew will last from 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 until 7:00 a.m. on Aug. 25. Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsya, canceled all regional trains in the greater Kharkiv area on Aug. 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, but long-distance trains to the city "will provide critically needed transportation in the region."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
