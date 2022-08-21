Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s municipalities update air raid sirens with chemical, radiation hazards sounds

August 21, 2022
The Center for Countering Disinformation said that some municipalities have set up chemical hazard signals through Ukraine's Air Alert app for air raid alerts. Chemical hazards will sound like church bells, radiation danger is an alarm bell, and the alarm to signal evacuation from the city sounds like a train horn. 

