Ukraine’s municipalities update air raid sirens with chemical, radiation hazards sounds
This item is part of our running news digest
August 21, 2022 6:04 pm
The Center for Countering Disinformation said that some municipalities have set up chemical hazard signals through Ukraine's Air Alert app for air raid alerts. Chemical hazards will sound like church bells, radiation danger is an alarm bell, and the alarm to signal evacuation from the city sounds like a train horn.