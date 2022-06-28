Ukraine’s military: Russia terrorizes Ukrainian society with rocket attacks to break the country’s morale
June 28, 2022 4:21 pm
Russia is conducting "a campaign of missile terror against the civilian population of Ukraine to break the spirit and destroy the unity of Ukrainians,” said Defense Ministry's spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk. According to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Russia fired over 130 missiles at Ukraine in the past four days.