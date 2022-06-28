Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, June 28, 2022

externalUkraine’s military: Russia terrorizes Ukrainian society with rocket attacks to break the country’s morale

This item is part of our running news digest

June 28, 2022 4:21 pm
Share:

Russia is conducting "a campaign of missile terror against the civilian population of Ukraine to break the spirit and destroy the unity of Ukrainians,” said Defense Ministry's spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk. According to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Russia fired over 130 missiles at Ukraine in the past four days.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok