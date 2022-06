by The Kyiv Independent news desk

This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on April 8 that Russian troops have also lost 700 tanks, 1,891 armored fighting vehicles, 333 artillery pieces, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 150 jets, 135 helicopters, 7 boats, 1,361 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 112 drones, and 4 ballistic missile systems.