July 24, 2022 7:00 pm
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on July 24 that in response to the Russian cruise missile attack on Mykolaiv it has destroyed an S-300 battery in the occupied southern region of Kherson. A battery usually includes separate acquisition and engagement radars, a command vehicle and up to 12 launchers with 48 missiles.