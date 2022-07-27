Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 24, 2022 7:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on July 24 that in response to the Russian cruise missile attack on Mykolaiv it has destroyed an S-300 battery in the occupied southern region of Kherson. A battery usually includes separate acquisition and engagement radars, a command vehicle and up to 12 launchers with 48 missiles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

