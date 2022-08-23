Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 23, 2022 5:13 am
Operational Command “South” reported that on Aug. 22 they killed 17 Russian troops and destroyed one Buk missile system, a 120 mm heavy mortar system "Sani", ammunition warehouse, and five armored and military vehicles. The Ukrainian army also inflicted significant damage on the strategically crucial Antonivsky Bridge.

