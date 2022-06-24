Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s military destroys 2 ammunition depots, command center in eastern Ukraine.

June 5, 2022 4:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Tactical Group “East” also said it killed 60 Russian troops.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
