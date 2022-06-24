Ukraine’s military destroys 2 ammunition depots, command center in eastern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 5, 2022 4:03 am
Ukraine’s Operational Tactical Group “East” also said it killed 60 Russian troops.
