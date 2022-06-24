Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine's Intelligence: Ukrainian resistance can ruin Putin's plan to establish proxies in Kherson.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 30, 2022 11:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to demonstrate some kind of "success" by May 9, so he will try to hold a fake "referendum" to proclaim a proxy state in Kherson. Ongoing fighting in Kherson Oblast and civil upheaval in the regional capital are set to ruin those plans.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok