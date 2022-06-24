Ukraine's Intelligence: Ukrainian resistance can ruin Putin's plan to establish proxies in Kherson.
April 30, 2022 11:59 am
According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to demonstrate some kind of "success" by May 9, so he will try to hold a fake "referendum" to proclaim a proxy state in Kherson. Ongoing fighting in Kherson Oblast and civil upheaval in the regional capital are set to ruin those plans.