externalUkraine's intelligence: Russia recruits people from Far East to fight in Ukraine.

September 12, 2022 5:35 pm
According to Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Russia was able to attract volunteers from Russia's poorest and coldest regions to fight against Ukraine.

