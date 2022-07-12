Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 12, 2022

externalUkraine's Intelligence: Putin won’t announce mobilization in Russia in near future

This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 8:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the representative of the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not publicly recognize that Russia's military actions in Ukraine are a full-scale war. On May 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia continues to conduct covert mobilization to replenish its forces.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok