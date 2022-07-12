Ukraine's Intelligence: Putin won’t announce mobilization in Russia in near future
This item is part of our running news digest
July 12, 2022 8:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the representative of the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not publicly recognize that Russia's military actions in Ukraine are a full-scale war. On May 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia continues to conduct covert mobilization to replenish its forces.