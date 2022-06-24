Russian occupiers are forcing Ukrainians who were illegally deported to the Russian-occupied town of Sorokine in Luhansk Oblast to obtain documents identifying them "citizens" of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic,” the name Russia uses for the occupied part of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate reported on May 6. In case of refusal to obtain the documents, Ukrainians are threatened with “repressive measures,” the Ministry reports.