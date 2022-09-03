Ukraine's intelligence: 40% of military equipment of Russia’s newly created 3rd Army Corps not ‘combat ready.’
September 3, 2022 1:58 pm
Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, said that Russia had used its latest military equipment in February and March, while Russia’s newly-created military units that are supposed to provide reinforcement in Ukraine have Soviet-style equipment. “According to our estimates, 40% of military equipment is not combat-ready. It needs to be repaired and put in order,” Skibitskyi said.
