Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine's General Staff: Belarus introduces entry restrictions in several districts bordering Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 28, 2022 8:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the country’s State Border Committee, the new rules will run from June 1 to Aug. 31 “in order to ensure border security." Citizens will reportedly be restricted from entering three districts of Belarusian Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast and the Kyiv Oblast, including near ​​the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok