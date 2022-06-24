Ukraine's General Staff: Belarus introduces entry restrictions in several districts bordering Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 28, 2022 8:48 pm
According to the country’s State Border Committee, the new rules will run from June 1 to Aug. 31 “in order to ensure border security." Citizens will reportedly be restricted from entering three districts of Belarusian Gomel Oblast bordering Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast and the Kyiv Oblast, including near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.