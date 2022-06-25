Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalUkraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska opens center for refugees in Lithuania.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 12, 2022 7:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has opened a center for Ukrainian refugees in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Since the start of Russia's invasion, Lithuania has sheltered more than 50,000 Ukrainians. "We wanted Ukrainians who were forced to come to Lithuania because of the war to have a truly native place. So that the center will be the place where it is possible to address on any matter – help or communication. To be able to study here, to spend leisure time, join a cultural event or educational course,” Zelenska said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok