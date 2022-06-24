"Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now," said the frontman of Kalush Orchestra, a Ukrainian band representing the country at the 2022 Eurovision song contest, from the stage after performing at the Grand Final on May 14 in Turin, Italy. More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops are trapped in dire conditions at the Azovstal steel plant, the last part of Russian-occupied Mariupol under Ukrainian control, as Russia refuses evacuation.