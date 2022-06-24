Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine's air force says it shot down Russian Su-34.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 25, 2022 3:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The fighter-bomber was downed in Kharkiv Oblast, the air force's eastern command said on April 25.

