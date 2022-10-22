Ukraine's Air Force says it downed 10 kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast
October 22, 2022 12:30 pm
Ukraine’s air force reported on Oct. 22 that it had shot down 10 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones overnight in southern Mykolaiv Oblast.
Russia has previoulsy used kamikaze drones to attack other areas across Ukraine, including Kyiv on Oct. 17, where their attack killed five people.
Later in the morning, Russia launched a massive missile strike on energy facilities across Ukraine, leading to power outages.
