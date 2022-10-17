Ukraine to receive 5 billion euros from EU in three tranches.
October 5, 2022 12:46 am
Ukraine will receive the macro-financial assistance package in October, November, and December, Reuters reported, citing European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.
