Ukraine to give additional aid to 10,000 Ukrainians from occupied territories, war zones
August 9, 2022 5:30 pm
The Ministry of Social Policy said that additional payments will be possible due to the aid from the French humanitarian non-governmental organization ACTED. The ministry will provide a payment of Hr 2,220 ($60) per person once in three months. Residents of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts will be the first to receive this support.