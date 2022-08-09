Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine to give additional aid to 10,000 Ukrainians from occupied territories, war zones

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 5:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ministry of Social Policy said that additional payments will be possible due to the aid from the French humanitarian non-governmental organization ACTED. The ministry will provide a payment of Hr 2,220 ($60) per person once in three months. Residents of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts will be the first to receive this support. 

