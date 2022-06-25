Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 23, 2022 3:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mikhail Romanov, 32, is accused of murdering a civilian man in the Kyiv region on March 9 and then repeatedly raping the man's wife.  A preliminary hearing in the country's first such trial is expected on June 23 and the man will be tried in absentia as he is not in Ukraine. A prosecutor told Reuters that up to 50 such crimes were currently being investigated, but that the number of cases was likely to be higher.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
