Mikhail Romanov, 32, is accused of murdering a civilian man in the Kyiv region on March 9 and then repeatedly raping the man's wife. A preliminary hearing in the country's first such trial is expected on June 23 and the man will be tried in absentia as he is not in Ukraine. A prosecutor told Reuters that up to 50 such crimes were currently being investigated, but that the number of cases was likely to be higher.