externalUkraine starts reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure in 7 oblasts.

April 12, 2022 11:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, the list includes Zhytomyr, Zaporizhizha, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts, where hostilities have completely or partially stopped. He said that nearly 1,500 cities and villages were occupied by Russia in these oblasts. 168 cities and villages have already been cleared of mines.

