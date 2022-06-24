Ukraine shot down 14 Russian aerial targets.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 8, 2022 1:53 am
Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said Russia lost a helicopter, two missiles and 11 UAVs on May 7.
