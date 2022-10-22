Ukraine shoots down Russian attack helicopter in Kherson Oblast.
October 22, 2022 3:00 pm
The Ka-52 Alligator was downed on Oct. 22 in the region's Beryslav District, the southern operational command of Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Ukraine has shot down 243 Russian helicopters since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to the General Staff.
