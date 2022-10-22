Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine shoots down Russian attack helicopter in Kherson Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 22, 2022 3:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ka-52 Alligator was downed on Oct. 22 in the region's Beryslav District, the southern operational command of Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Ukraine has shot down 243 Russian helicopters since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to the General Staff. 

