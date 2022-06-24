Ukraine shoots down 17 Russian aerial targets.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 29, 2022 2:46 am
The Ukrainian Armed Forces report having destroyed eight planes, four UAVs, three helicopters, and two missiles.
This item is part of our running news digest
The Ukrainian Armed Forces report having destroyed eight planes, four UAVs, three helicopters, and two missiles.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.