This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 10:48 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The figures posted by Ukraine's Air Force Command on Sept. 10 include the cost of six Kh-101 and two Kh-59 missiles, two Ka-52 Alligator and one Mi-24 helicopter, two Su-25 jets, and ten Orlan-10 drones.

