Ukraine shoots down $157.5 million worth of Russian aircraft, missiles in 3 days
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 10:48 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The figures posted by Ukraine's Air Force Command on Sept. 10 include the cost of six Kh-101 and two Kh-59 missiles, two Ka-52 Alligator and one Mi-24 helicopter, two Su-25 jets, and ten Orlan-10 drones.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.