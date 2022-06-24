Ukraine: Russians shoot fake video of providing humanitarian aid in Chornobyl exclusion zone.
March 7, 2022 8:03 pm
Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said that the invaders planned to film handing out aid to the Chornobyl plant staff, however, the employees refused to participate. They eventually filmed their own troops dressed in the uniform of the French company Novarka, which had left the zone in 2020 after finalizing new safe confinement.