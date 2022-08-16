Ukraine returns bodies of 19 fallen soldiers
August 16, 2022
The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories reported on Aug. 16 that Ukraine had returned the bodies of 19 more fallen defenders. Details have not been disclosed. According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as of July 3, Ukraine has returned the bodies of more than 400 fallen defenders since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia.