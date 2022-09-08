Ukraine reportedly liberates Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast
September 8, 2022 7:01 pm
A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the Ukrainian flag installed on top of the district state administration building in the city of Balakliia. Ukraine's Armed Forces launched an unexpected counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, a region in the east of the country that borders Russia, on Sept. 7.
