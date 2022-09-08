Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine reportedly liberates Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 7:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the Ukrainian flag installed on top of the district state administration building in the city of Balakliia. Ukraine's Armed Forces launched an unexpected counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast, a region in the east of the country that borders Russia, on Sept. 7.

