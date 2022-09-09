Ukraine registers record number of marriages in 7 years
September 9, 2022 1:41 pm
A total of 103,903 marriages were recorded in Ukraine in the first six months of 2022, which is a 21% increase from last year's number and the highest since 2016, according to the data published by the Justice Ministry on Sept. 9.
