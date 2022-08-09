Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 9, 2022

externalUkraine receives 50 Turkish Kirpi armored vehicles

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 2:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Armed Forces had been given the first batch of the Turkish mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle Kirpi, according to lawmaker Yuriy Mysiahin, who is also the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence. 150 more units are expected to be delivered in the future, the official said. 


externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok