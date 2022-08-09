Ukraine receives 50 Turkish Kirpi armored vehicles
August 9, 2022
Ukraine's Armed Forces had been given the first batch of the Turkish mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle Kirpi, according to lawmaker Yuriy Mysiahin, who is also the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence. 150 more units are expected to be delivered in the future, the official said.